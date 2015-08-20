The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 8

War of the Roses - The Race Is On

In a break in Bachelor tradition, we start with Bachelor Sam walking through paddocks, being pensive and looking adorable in his puffa vest… it must be cold out. The country Bach interlude doesn’t last long however, as we’re soon whipped back into the mansion kitchen where we’re told it’s group date time and the competition seems to be all on between Emily and Nina.

The girls head to the go kart racetrack where Osher and Sam pull up in some sweet low-riding wheels. Bach unleashes his majestic lock of hair from underneath his helmet, and Osher explains that it’s a drive to the death (or possible one-on-one time with Sam).

At the track, Nina explains her driving skills are pretty much at Fast and The Furious levels and when engines are go, she makes her first driving target Emily. Despite this attack, Emily breaks from the pack and enjoys a comfortable lead, lapping grandma Rachel, who definitely has the cloud of elimination hanging over her this week unless she turns Driving Miss Daisy into some hot laps.

Rather unexpectedly, Emily beats Nina to take out the race and wins alone time with Sam trackside.

Despite their warm connection on their recent single date, Sam and Emily’s one-on-one heads down a different track this time - rather than being gracious in victory, Emily shows Sam her competitive side.

Single mum Snezana is the first Bachelorette to score a second single date with Sam. Miami Vice Bach rolls up in a vintage speedboat and whisks Parmi away to a secret hideaway, dubbed Little Italy. Watching the pair make a pizza, heavy on the meat, we’re all reminded of the two kids in Home Ec. class who totally liked each other and expressed these feelings by throwing flour on the other one.

We leave Italy briefly to catch up with the girls back at the mansion where Nina drops the Snez-group-date-pash-bomb on the rest of the girls. While Nina insists this reveal was a mistake, Emily’s not convinced the news alert wasn’t intentional.

Back to the pizza, where Snez and Sam discuss whether they can see a future together and long story short: yes, yes they can. However, Bach reveals that he sometimes feel like Snez gives him the cold shoulder in group situations. In order to ensure this never happens again, he’s organised a Messina ice cream Death Star for Snez and she is sucked into the romance tractor beam and cryogenically frozen.

When Snezana arrives late to the cocktail party and recounts her Italian date to the girls, Heather does her best to be supportive while dying a little on the inside. Sam, with his super-Bachy-senses takes Heather away for some one-on-one time to see if she’s handling everything ok. After a bit of heartfelt banter that involves moving in and chipmunk pyjamas all seems well between Bachman and H Bomb again.

The big scandal of the cocktail party belongs to Nina and her slip of the tongue from earlier in the day. Emily, Ebru and Bec are convinced it was far from an accident and Nina’s overacting throughout the drama, supports this theory.

With the number of ladies in the rose ceremony room so small these days, it doesn’t take long to get down to the final two…but which one is taking the big black limo out of there?