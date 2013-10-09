The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Episode 7

Episode 7

Tim and the Bachelorettes enjoy some puppy love, while one lucky lady gets swept off her feet and flown to one of the most romantic lunch spots in Australia.

How do you make the Bachelor more adorable? Throw him into a pile of puppies of course!

This week Tim and the Bachelorettes head out to Guide Dog puppy training and this is one activity that has the girls swooning even more than usual. It’s not all cuddles and wet noses however, the girls are quickly put to work mucking out the dog’s cages, but for one Bachelorette the hard work will pay off in a romantic lunch alone with Tim.

And for the single date, one Bachelorette gets whisked away in the air and over the water to one of the most romantic lunch spots in Australia.

Episodic PartnersRestaurant provided by www.berowrawatersinn.comTransportation provided by www.riversideescape.com.au & www.berowrawaterslodge.com.au

StylistAnne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe Provided bywww.Mountaindesigns.comwww.reebok.comwww.billabong.com.auwww.Onesieshq.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.industrie.com.auwww.topman.comwww.zara.comwww.puma.comwww.twsteel.comwww.target.com.auwww.aquila.com.au 

Bachelorette's Wardrobe Provided bywww.Mountaindesigns.comwww.Billabong.com.auwww.Onesieshq.com.auwww.target.com.auwww.zushoe.com.auwww.alinacollections.com.auwww.peeptoeshoes.com.auwww.tonybianco.com.auwww.majique.com.auwww.houseofharlow1960.comwww.sheike.com.auwww.samanthawills.com.au www.keepsakethelabel.com.auwww.salsuli.comwww.billini.comwww.lovisa.com.auwww.wittner.com.auwww.adornejewelry.comwww.vincecamuto.comwww.wheelsanddollbaby.comwww.becandbridge.com.auwww.bardot.com.auwww.zimmermannwear.comwww.kookai.com.au

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.