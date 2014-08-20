The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Episode 7

Episode 7

Blake and Laurina have a classic date in the rain, but with a twist. Kids and bachelorettes alike run amok in a pre-school group date.

Laurina takes a major leap of faith when Blake takes her on a sky diving single date in the rain. The event becomes a bonding experience, which is cemented with some highly charged time together in front of the fire at Blake's Bachelor Pad. On the group date, six women are let loose in a pre-school, so Blake can see how well they relate to children. But one Bachelorette upsets the rest of the group when she takes every opportunity to muscle in on the other girls' time with Blake.

Episode Partners

Skydiving experience supplied by Skydive The Beach: skydivethebeach.com.au

Pre-school location supplied by Headstart Early Learning Centre: www.headstartelc.com.au

Stylist

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe provided by

www.dombagnato.com.au

www.calibre.com.au

www.aquila.com.au

www.twsteel.com

The Bachelorettes' Wardrobe provided by

www.talulah.com.au

www.greenwithenvy.com.au

www.guessbymarciano.guess.com

www.cameothelabel.com.au

www.bardot.com.au

www.capital-l.com

www.whiterunway.com.au

www.sheike.com.au

www.novoshoes.com.au

www.tonybianco.com.au

www.zushoe.com.au

www.sirenshoes.com.au

www.doury.com.au

www.bunda.com.au

www.deerruby.com.au

www.lotusmendes.com

www.salsuli.com

www.punjabandiva.com

www.swarovski.com

www.colettehayman.com.au

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.