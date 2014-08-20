Laurina takes a major leap of faith when Blake takes her on a sky diving single date in the rain. The event becomes a bonding experience, which is cemented with some highly charged time together in front of the fire at Blake's Bachelor Pad. On the group date, six women are let loose in a pre-school, so Blake can see how well they relate to children. But one Bachelorette upsets the rest of the group when she takes every opportunity to muscle in on the other girls' time with Blake.

Episode Partners

Skydiving experience supplied by Skydive The Beach: skydivethebeach.com.au

Pre-school location supplied by Headstart Early Learning Centre: www.headstartelc.com.au

Stylist

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe provided by

www.dombagnato.com.au

www.calibre.com.au

www.aquila.com.au

www.twsteel.com

The Bachelorettes' Wardrobe provided by

www.talulah.com.au

www.greenwithenvy.com.au

www.guessbymarciano.guess.com

www.cameothelabel.com.au

www.bardot.com.au

www.capital-l.com

www.whiterunway.com.au

www.sheike.com.au

www.novoshoes.com.au

www.tonybianco.com.au

www.zushoe.com.au

www.sirenshoes.com.au

www.doury.com.au

www.bunda.com.au

www.deerruby.com.au

www.lotusmendes.com

www.salsuli.com

www.punjabandiva.com

www.swarovski.com

www.colettehayman.com.au