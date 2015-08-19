The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 7

War of the Roses - Make Hay While the Sun Shines

Another week of Bach has begun and we’re welcomed into the lounge where the girls are lamenting the departure of Jacinda. Numbers are dwindling and the big Bach mansion is starting to feel a whole lot bigger and quieter. Osher’s entrance with a date card this evening comes with a promise of no twist or turns.

Despite not being on a date since her time behind the pottery wheel, Emily doesn’t seem phased when her name is read out but we’re sure she is secretly doing backflips inside.

The date kicks off with Sam and Emily walking hand in hand along the beach, and before we move on, can we all agree Emily makes excellent life choices in hats?

Sam thinks the perfect way to find out more about Emily is to take her on a treasure hunt, so through a series of scrolls, paddle boards and refreshing coconut water the pair finally make it to where ‘X’ marks the spot. Digging sand at incredible speed, Emily makes it to her treasure chest. A shirtless Sam, pulls the heavy chest from the sand where it is revealed Princess Emily’s wrist shall now be dripping in jewels. The pair are all smiles and Emily declares this was her best date ever.

Back at the mansion, Snez pulls another card out of nowhere telling the girls that the group date will be taking them away from the candles and velour lounges of the mansion and back to “the simple life.” Turns out, everyone is going, including Jasmin who hates dirt, animals and fresh air.

When we return to Sam and Emily, the pair talk about their past life expectations and their hopes for the future…but none of us are really paying attention to that as we desperately start googling bikini body programs and beauty mark tattoos. While we all prepare for a juice cleanse, Sam hands Emily a rose after what has been a solid first date outing.

When the girls roll up to Wilberforce in their four-wheel drives, Jasmin is relieved to see there’s no sign of cows or poo. However, there is a Bachelor waiting dressed in flannel to tell us today’s first activity involves shoving your head in a cold bucket of water. While some Bachelorettes are more concerned about makeup than winning, it is Heather who takes out the challenge with stealth apple-bobbing-ninja moves. This allows the Bach to take his winner away for some quiet lemon-squishing time. Unlike the cloudy lemonade they’re making, it’s crystal clear this pair have something special.

Nothing says ‘Straya’ like shearing a sheep, and so this down-to-earth Bachelor takes our girls down to the sheep pen for some shearing. Cue Jasmin freak out. Cue moment where Nina inadvertently gets Bach to take his flannel off. Cue Nina becoming our favourite person on the show. Complete with heels, white shirt and false eyelashes, Jasmin becomes Australia’s most glamorous and reluctant shearer ever, giving the sheep a good two centimetres off in exactly two spots.

It’s off to the shearing shed where fiddles are playing and we all start reciting “slide, slide, slide” in our heads. Just as the girls start relaxing with a glass of wine and we find that Sam’s one flaw is dancing, he steals Heather away, which totally kills the barn dance buzz.

While things are dying inside the barn, Sam and Heather have another naww moment outside …and she doesn’t even “Dude” him once.

It feels like an age ago since Sam and Sarah were all over each other on the Raggamuffin, but the chemistry is obviously still there in their cabin-porch-one-on-one. Who can say if it’s the wine or Sam that has Sarah so flustered but Sam’s “we’re ok” wrapping the conversation up feels a little awkward. Could our favourite blonde be headed to THE FRIEND ZONE?

Nina and Jas start to question where they stand when Sam pulls Snezana away for their one-on-one. Away from the barn, Sam and Snez briefly talk about how they don’t really need to communicate with silly things like words and the pair go on to break one of the Bachelor cardinal rules: Thou Shall Not Kiss Thy Bachelor on A Groupeth Dateth. Eh, who cares… the kiss is hot, and if any of the other girls find out, it’s going to be top drama.

With so few numbers left, we give the cocktail party a miss and go straight into the rose ceremony…but who will make it through?