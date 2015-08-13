The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 6

The War of the Roses - Bach's Bad Idea

Sports Bach welcomes us into tonight’s episode and let’s us in on what he has in store for us – dates with fun, laughter….and a few curve balls in the mix.

At the mansion the ten remaining girls are in their PJs when Osher comes in to hand out the first date card. There’s still a few girls who haven’t had any one-on-one time with Sam, but it’s Ebru who is told to “throw caution to the wind” and prepare for her first single date.

While Ebru waits roadside for her limo to pull up, Sam lets us viewers in on a secret – he has planned a “groundhog date.” He’s going to take three bachelorettes on the same date to see how they react to it and “hopefully have a chuckle at the end.” Let’s hope the bachelorettes see the humour in it!

Minutes into Ebru’s date, the driver pulls over and tells the pair he’s got a flat. Sam jumps out and offers to help and ropes Ebru into lending a hand. To her credit she jumps into action squatting in a gutter in her bodycon dress and heels. Ahh the romance.

Meanwhile back at the mansion, Bec enters with another date card. While everyone’s expecting a group date to be called, it’s a single date of “Land and Sea. You and Me” for house favourite, Jacinda. While she’s worrying about vomiting on Sam due to seasickness, Sam is hoping to find out if there’s more to their relationship then just laughs and good banter.

Cue Jacinda standing roadside waiting for the limo. Minutes into Jacinda’s date, the driver pulls over and tells the pair he’s got a flat. GASP. Before Sam has the chance to ask, Jacinda is jumping out of the limo to pitch in to help. While Sam cops an eyeful changing the tyre with Jacinda, the remaining girls back at the house are trying to figure out why two girls are out on a date at the same time.

Enter Osher with another date card, informing the Bachelorettes this will be the last date before the rose ceremony. All girls conclude something is amiss and for once don’t want their name to be drawn. But somebody has to complete the groundhog date trinity, and it’s Bec who gets the final call up. Before you know it, Bec finds herself roadside with Sam attempting to change the flat tyre.

Phase 2 of the groundhog date is a wild jet boat ride across the harbour. The Bachelorettes are thrown about the boat, given a near drowning and we’re all relieved to hear Jacinda not only made it through the ride in good spirits, but she also managed not to vomit. #Winning.

So far the Groundhoggers have gracefully taken each obstacle in their stride and tackled each moment with a laugh and can-do attitude. Now for the final stage of the date: an inedible lunch. What looks to be the beginnings of an intimate meal, quickly unfolds into a farce with a strumpet waitress pushing buttons and dropping drinks, and a few courses of crickets, duck tongue and chicken feet. All three laugh it off, especially Bec who knows something is up and reverses it back on to Sam, making him suck back a duck chin.

Bec is the first to return to the mansion which confuses everyone as the other two are nowhere to be seen. Just as she finishes recounting her weird date, a dishevelled Jacinda walks in the room completely unaware of what’s happened and starts retelling the same date. An embarrassed Jacinda starts to cry as Ebru enters and repeats the third recap of groundhog date day. While Rachel, Heather and Snezana see the date how Sam had hoped, there is disappointment and tears from the groundhoggers and a mass storm out takes place.

At the start of the cocktail party all three girls who were groundhogged are still feeling upset, but Emily is quite level-headed, reserving judgement on Sam as he seems really nice and probably didn’t mean it to turn out that way.

When Sam comes into the room he remarks on how there’s not the usual panting and glitter cannons reserved for his arrival.

He quickly asks if he can take Bec outside where he explains that he’s really, really sorry. She says something along the lines of “Bad Bach, how very dare you,” but then they laugh and get over it.

Ebru’s chat with Sam goes along the same lines, but it’s a emotional Jacinda that breaks our hearts when she tells the Bach that “no, she’s not ok.” She’s upset that he chose her to go on a “bad” date, because she wants someone to take her on the best date ever, because that’s what she deserves.

It is here that Bach braves the truth: despite endless laughs with Jacinda, he’s just not feeling the romantic love for her.. And despite confiding in Sam that she already has too many guy mates, Jacinda graciously concedes “oh well, one more will have to do.” Legend. Sam walks her to the limousine waiting nearby and the pair say farewell.

But was Jacinda the only one to leave the mansion tonight?