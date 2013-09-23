Love hits the high seas this week as Tim and the ladies take to Sydney Harbour on a tall sailing ship. While some girls take a while to get their sea legs, one Bachelorette proves to be his first mate and gets an invite back to the Bachelor pad where Tim cooks a romantic dinner for two.

The single date becomes an invite for two, as the Bachelor takes two ladies on a date of Cinderella proportions. Starting with jewellery shopping and ending on the dance floor, one Bachelorette will have the night of her life, the other…will be sent home for good.

