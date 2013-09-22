The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Episode 4

Episode 4

Tim and the ladies tackle some adrenaline-charged dating, doing laps around a race track, playing dodgeball and going sand-surfing!

This episode of The Bachelor Australia is set to get the blood pumping as Tim and the ladies tackle some adrenaline-charged dating.

The single date this week sees Tim and one lucky Bachelorette doing hot laps around Eastern Creek, but the action off the track appears to be just as heated.

The group date gives no time for Tim to cool off as 10 Bachelorettes team up to take one another down in a game of dodgeball. It’s the girl’s chance to show Tim their athletic prowess and with a group of strong competitors, we’re backing not everyone walks away from this challenge injury-free.

Episode PartnersLamborghini provided by www.sydneysportscarrentals.com.auFerrari Experience provided by www.sydneymotorsportpark.com.au and www.theformulacompany.comStadium provided by www.sydneyshowground.com.au

StylistAnne Stringer

PhotographerRichard Freeman

The Bachelor Wardrobe Provided bywww.industrie.com.auwww.zara.comwww.topman.comwww.speedo.com.auwww.target.com.auwww.joeblack.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.aquila.com.auwww.twsteel.com

Bachelorettes' Wardrobe Provided bywww.colettehayman.com.auwww.zushoe.com.auwww.peterlang.com.auwww.peeptoeshoes.com.auwww.tonybianco.com.auwww.majique.com.auwww.houseofharlow1960.comwww.sheike.com.auwww.samanthawills.com.auwww.keepsakethelabel.com.auwww.salsuli.comwww.rachelgilbert.com.auwww.carlkapp.comwww.adornejewelry.comwww.camilla.com.auwww.emmasteen.com.auwww.manningcartell.com.auwww.sassandbide.com.auwww.seduce.com.auwww.becandbridge.com.auwww.christopherchronis.com.auwww.wittner.com.auwww.vincecamuto.com

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.