This episode of The Bachelor Australia is set to get the blood pumping as Tim and the ladies tackle some adrenaline-charged dating.

The single date this week sees Tim and one lucky Bachelorette doing hot laps around Eastern Creek, but the action off the track appears to be just as heated.

The group date gives no time for Tim to cool off as 10 Bachelorettes team up to take one another down in a game of dodgeball. It’s the girl’s chance to show Tim their athletic prowess and with a group of strong competitors, we’re backing not everyone walks away from this challenge injury-free.

Episode PartnersLamborghini provided by www.sydneysportscarrentals.com.auFerrari Experience provided by www.sydneymotorsportpark.com.au and www.theformulacompany.comStadium provided by www.sydneyshowground.com.au

StylistAnne Stringer

PhotographerRichard Freeman

The Bachelor Wardrobe Provided bywww.industrie.com.auwww.zara.comwww.topman.comwww.speedo.com.auwww.target.com.auwww.joeblack.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.aquila.com.auwww.twsteel.com

Bachelorettes' Wardrobe Provided bywww.colettehayman.com.auwww.zushoe.com.auwww.peterlang.com.auwww.peeptoeshoes.com.auwww.tonybianco.com.auwww.majique.com.auwww.houseofharlow1960.comwww.sheike.com.auwww.samanthawills.com.auwww.keepsakethelabel.com.auwww.salsuli.comwww.rachelgilbert.com.auwww.carlkapp.comwww.adornejewelry.comwww.camilla.com.auwww.emmasteen.com.auwww.manningcartell.com.auwww.sassandbide.com.auwww.seduce.com.auwww.becandbridge.com.auwww.christopherchronis.com.auwww.wittner.com.auwww.vincecamuto.com