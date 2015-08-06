The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 4

War of the Roses - We Can Be Heroes

Tonight’s episode kicks off with Heather planning her White Rose date for Sam. While she sneaks out of the mansion, the other ladies gather for breakfast where Osher breaks the news Heather has finally played her hand. The girls seem happy for her and are left feeling curious as they wait for Heather to return.

When Heather arrives at ground zero – the Bach Pad - a genuinely surprised Sam opens the door. There’s handholding and a heap of awkwardness before we all get into the red Bachmobile and head off to a secret location which turns out to be a props studio.

Heather explains this is where she comes to dream up her films and drags Sam through a warehouse full of massive statues of Elvis and flamingos. In a completely unrelated twist, Heather turns things back on Sam and asks him to take her through a personal training session. While the moment sadly lacks an Eye of The Tiger montage scene, we did get to see the Bach in shorts and a singlet, so thank you Heather.

Phase 2 of the date takes us back into whacky props land where Heather reveals hers and Sam’s custom-made ‘Bachman and H-Bomb’ costumes. A quick costume change later, they pop their helmets on and prepare for their superhero photo shoot.

Meanwhile back at the mansion, the next date card arrives and poor old #analglands (Laura) is dying for the opportunity to move past her initial faux pas and show Sam that there’s more to her than awkward vet talk. While Laura and Sandra make the cut, hot stuff Nina and Emily will just have to wait their turns.

Back to the photo shoot and in what could be the nerdiest scene in Bachelor history, Bachman and H Bomb strike various poses in a flourish of lycra and gold lamme. All silliness quickly turned to chills as we can pinpoint the exact moment when Heather drops her guard and thinks to herself: “Oh no, I’m actually into this guy. Help.”

Thank God we have a jelly pit to save us from all these real feelings!!

While Bachman and H Bomb are cutting loose in Australia’s first televised PG jelly wrestle, Emily and her sidekick Jasmin are at the mansion debriefing on what they consider to be an appropriate first date and it definitely didn’t include jelly wrestling! But for all our eye-rolling… could they be right?

Despite having the time of his life, an unmasked Bachman is left wondering if he and Heather are headed towards….THE FRIENDZONE. Dun dun dunnnn.

With the superhero personas dropped, Sam and Heather are entering the last stage of the white rose date with an intimate dinner back at the Bach Pad. In stark contrast to the silliness that proceeded, the pair open up about tough childhood moments, and Sam talks about the passing of his mum - admittedly, a topic he usually only talks about with family.

After nailing their steak and three veg dinner, Bach decides to just put it out there and ask Heather if they’re headed for friendship rather than romance. EEK. But it’s all ok gang, in what feels like one of the most genuine Bach moments ever, these two great mates break through and admit they reeeally like each other. And it all ends in a kiss and a rose.

GROUP DATE! And we’re at the beach with a bunch of excited Bachelorettes, Sam in a singlet, and Osher dressed as Moon Doggy. While Joni is freaking out that the beach is just not her thing, Jasmin seems happy for the first time ever. Sensing a change, Sam pulls her aside for alone time, but is a bit taken aback when Jas decides playing with water guns and the other girls would be far more fun than, you know, talking to the man you could be spending eternity with.

Her loss is Laura’s gain, as Sam takes her aside to tries to learn more about this English vet. Sadly, it would seem all roads lead back to #analglands as she can’t make it more than five minutes into conversation before bringing it back up. From Sam’s reaction, it looks as though it may have been one gland too far and we all start worrying about not being able to use #analglands on Twitter anymore.

During a friendly beach challenge set by Sam, Ebru loses her cossie top, Sandra becomes a fierce competitor and Joni tackles one of her biggest fears. Despite Sandra’s protestations, Joni wins alone time with the Bach where she goes on and on with personal development talk.

Drama takes over the night’s cocktail party where a kiss goodbye between Sam and Snezana sends Jasmin into a gossip frenzy that ruffles every feather in the house.

After another sweet moment between Bachman and H Bomb before we head off to the rose ceremony and it’s goodbye to more lovely ladies...