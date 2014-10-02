The Bachelor

Episode 20

The Finale is here. Two final Bachelorettes. Two final dates. Who will Blake choose?

In spectacular Cape Town, Blake's search for love has now come down to two very different women – Lisa and Sam. The pressure is now on to decide who he feels he can find a future with. The girls are introduced to Blake's mother, who grills them about their feelings towards her only son. Then Blake takes each girl on one last date in the wilds of South Africa before he makes his final decision. After so much soul searching, the final incredible moments of Blake's journey to love will leave viewers speechless.

Stylist

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor's Wardrobe provided by

Aquila

Calibre

Dom Bagnato

TW Steel

The Bachelorettes' Wardrobe provided by

Karen Willis Holmes

Pallas Couture

Novo Shoes

Sally Skoufis

