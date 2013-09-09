One episode in and there’s already been plenty of drama on The Bachelor Australia. After each girl had their chance to make a first impression on Tim, we’re down to the serious stuff of dating and not everyone has their name printed on the date card.

Tonight, a selected group of girls go on a date with Tim to an elaborate photo shoot for a national magazine. With period costume, hair and make-up it’s a glamorous affair that has the girls looking their best…but will everyone be happy with what they have to wear?

And one lucky Bachelorette will be chosen by Tim to be whisked away to one of Australia’s most beautiful coastal towns for the first single date of the series.

Episode Partners

Private Jet supplied by www.skypac.com.auPhotographer - Richard Freeman

Stylist

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe Provided by

www.joeblack.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.aquila.com.auwww.twsteel.comwww.abc.net.auwww.saddlery.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.mjbale.comwww.calibre.com.au

Bachelorettes' Wardrobe Provided by

www.galleryserpentine.com.auwww.colettehayman.com.auwww.zushoe.com.auwww.review.com.auwww.alinacollections.com.auwww.peterlang.com.auwww.peeptoeshoes.com.auwww.tonybianco.com.auwww.paolosebastian.comwww.abc.net.auwww.rawfashion.com.auwww.becandbridge.com.auwww.seduce.com.auwww.majique.com.auwww.emmasteen.com.auwww.houseofharlow1960.comwww.bebesydney.com.auwww.sheike.com.auwww.thatfamouslook.com.auwww.samanthawills.com.auwww.harperdresses.com.auwww.keepsakethelabel.com.auwww.jadore.com.auwww.gghw.com.auwww.salsuli.comwww.eileenkirby.com.auwww.wheelsanddollbaby.comwww.kuku.com.auwww.leonaedmiston.comwww.billini.com