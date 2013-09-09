The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Episode 2

Episode 2

Select girls go on a date with Tim to a photo shoot for a national magazine. One bachelorette will be chosen by Tim to be whisked away to one of Australia's most beautiful coastal towns for the first single date of the series

One episode in and there’s already been plenty of drama on The Bachelor Australia. After each girl had their chance to make a first impression on Tim, we’re down to the serious stuff of dating and not everyone has their name printed on the date card.

Tonight, a selected group of girls go on a date with Tim to an elaborate photo shoot for a national magazine. With period costume, hair and make-up it’s a glamorous affair that has the girls looking their best…but will everyone be happy with what they have to wear?

And one lucky Bachelorette will be chosen by Tim to be whisked away to one of Australia’s most beautiful coastal towns for the first single date of the series.

Episode Partners 

Private Jet supplied by www.skypac.com.auPhotographer - Richard Freeman

Stylist 

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe Provided by

www.joeblack.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.aquila.com.auwww.twsteel.comwww.abc.net.auwww.saddlery.com.auwww.arthurgalan.com.auwww.mjbale.comwww.calibre.com.au

Bachelorettes' Wardrobe Provided by

www.galleryserpentine.com.auwww.colettehayman.com.auwww.zushoe.com.auwww.review.com.auwww.alinacollections.com.auwww.peterlang.com.auwww.peeptoeshoes.com.auwww.tonybianco.com.auwww.paolosebastian.comwww.abc.net.auwww.rawfashion.com.auwww.becandbridge.com.auwww.seduce.com.auwww.majique.com.auwww.emmasteen.com.auwww.houseofharlow1960.comwww.bebesydney.com.auwww.sheike.com.auwww.thatfamouslook.com.auwww.samanthawills.com.auwww.harperdresses.com.auwww.keepsakethelabel.com.auwww.jadore.com.auwww.gghw.com.auwww.salsuli.comwww.eileenkirby.com.auwww.wheelsanddollbaby.comwww.kuku.com.auwww.leonaedmiston.comwww.billini.com

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.