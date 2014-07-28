As the dust settles following the first Cocktail Party, Blake sets the bar high with a spectacular first date. One lucky woman is whisked away in an Aston Martin and transported to a magical Winter Wonderland where the first sparks of romance fly in a genuinely sizzling encounter. Meanwhile, on the first group date, one beautiful Bachelorette makes a rose-winning first impression in a romantic photo shoot.
