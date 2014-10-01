The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Episode 19

Episode 19

The Bachelor takes the three remaining Bachelorettes on whirlwind dates in the land of South Africa!

As his big decision approaches, Blake takes the three remaining girls, Lisa, Sam and Louise on the trip of a lifetime to South Africa, where he must decide the two who will meet his mother in the final stages of the adventure. Louise and Blake have a magnificent date touring a spectacular South African winery. Then Sam is taken for an incredible early morning shark dive, getting face to face with massive Great White sharks, before Lisa and Blake visit the children at a Cape Town school. Two of the women are completely open about falling in love with Blake, but who is still holding back?

Stylist

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor's Wardrobe provided by

Blaq

Calibre

Farage

TW Steel

The Bachelorettes' Wardrobe provided by

Novo Shoes

Punjaband Diva

Salsuli

Sheike

Swarovski

Winona

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.