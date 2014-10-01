Episode 19

As his big decision approaches, Blake takes the three remaining girls, Lisa, Sam and Louise on the trip of a lifetime to South Africa, where he must decide the two who will meet his mother in the final stages of the adventure. Louise and Blake have a magnificent date touring a spectacular South African winery. Then Sam is taken for an incredible early morning shark dive, getting face to face with massive Great White sharks, before Lisa and Blake visit the children at a Cape Town school. Two of the women are completely open about falling in love with Blake, but who is still holding back?

