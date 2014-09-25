The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Episode 18

Episode 18

It's 'Meet the Parents' times four. Blake travels around Australia to see where our four remaining Bachelorettes grew up, before he makes an emotional decision on who stays and who goes

It's time to meet the families. Blake embarks on an emotional journey to see the places and people who shaped each of the final four women. His trip takes him to Jindabyne in the NSW snowfields, where he meets Louise's family; to Melbourne, to meet the loving family that is such a big part of Sam's life; to the NSW Central Coast for dinner with Jess's parents; and on to Noosa for a Queensland barbecue with Lisa's family. At the conclusion of the trip, Blake must make a heart breaking decision which will narrow the field from four to three.

Stylist

Anne Stringer

Episode Partners

Kayaks supplied by Kayak Noosa

The Bachelor's wardrobe provided by

Farage

Jeff Banks

TW Steel

The Bachelorettes' wardrobe provided by

Harper's Dresses

Lotus Mendes

Novo Shoes

Salsuli

Seduce

Sheike

Siren Shoes

Six D

Swarovski

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.