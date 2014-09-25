Episode 18

It's time to meet the families. Blake embarks on an emotional journey to see the places and people who shaped each of the final four women. His trip takes him to Jindabyne in the NSW snowfields, where he meets Louise's family; to Melbourne, to meet the loving family that is such a big part of Sam's life; to the NSW Central Coast for dinner with Jess's parents; and on to Noosa for a Queensland barbecue with Lisa's family. At the conclusion of the trip, Blake must make a heart breaking decision which will narrow the field from four to three.

Stylist

Anne Stringer

Episode Partners

Kayaks supplied by Kayak Noosa

The Bachelor's wardrobe provided by

Farage

Jeff Banks

TW Steel

The Bachelorettes' wardrobe provided by

Harper's Dresses

Lotus Mendes

Novo Shoes

Salsuli

Seduce

Sheike

Siren Shoes

Six D

Swarovski