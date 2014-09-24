Episode 17

The Bachelor

Bachelorettes both old and new reunite to tell all. The girls talk about their thoughts, hopes, fears and memories in the Bachelor Mansion

As Lisa, Louise, Sam and Jess prepare to introduce Blake to their families in the crucial Home Town Dates, the other Bachelorettes are reunited for a tell-all special. A parade of  controversial candidates, including Anita, Diana, Amber and Laurina return to the Rose Ceremony Room to relive their Bachelor experiences and lift the lid on life in the Bachelorette Mansion, before offering their opinions on who which of the final four will win The Bachelor's heart.

