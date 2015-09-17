The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 16

War of the Roses - When Two Become One

It’s finally here, the last step in Bachelor Sam Wood’s epic journey towards love. We’ve been through so much together, us and Sam. From Sandra and #analglands on night one, to Heather’s white rose date in episode four. To send things off in style, Sam, Snez, Lana and us are off to the country, bound for a country mansion full of cushions, candles and Osher.

After Sam does some running and some thinking, he is joined by his family: dad, sister and little bro who have all flown up from Tassie to meet his two final Bachelorettes. Dad is still trying to get his head around the whole situation, but he trusts that Sam knows his feelings. And on that note, Sam goes to grab Snez. Things are going well, joking and smiles all round, until Sam handballs the single mum reveal to Snez. Reactions are cold at first, but everyone warms up pretty quickly to the idea there may be a younger addition to the family in the not-too-distant future.

The first Wood family member to pull Snez aside is little sister Hannah who gets straight to the point: was there a point that you thought you were falling for Sam? In not so many words, Snez says yes, but reveals to Hannah it’s not something she’s managed to tell Sam yet. Sam’s dad also draws the L-bomb out of Snez in their one-on-one, before also touching on Snez’s daughter and the prospect of more kids to come and agreeing that three is a nice number.

The most emotional part of the conversation springs up when Snez’ question about Sam’s mum brings Sam’s dad to tears but regardless, she seemed to get the tick of approval.

A nervous Lana is next off the blocks but she needn’t worry too much, upon first spotting Lana, Sam’s dad thinks “yeah, Sam’s got another cracker.” Legend.

While little brother Alex thinks she’s lovely, Hannah tells Sam, she’s the girl version of him. In her one-on-one with Lana, Hannah breaks down when she’s talking about how much she wants to see her inspirational big brother happy. At the end of the chat, Hannah is convinced that Lana is the one best-suited for Sam.

On her last single date, Lana is greeted by Aviation Bach, resplendent in a leather jacket, wool trim and a giant black chopper. While flying over the majestic Blue Mountains, Sam tells Lana his family loved her, before he tells us at home that Lana makes Bachie a better Bachie. Back on terra firma, Sam walks Lana through the long country grass towards a lake, where a romantic rowboat awaits.

Poised out in the middle of the lake, Bach pulls up the oars and pops the champagne. Lana feels this is the right time to let Bachie know she’s taken with his family and with him, before telling us at home she thinks this guy is perfect. Back in the boat, Sam tells Lana he is surprised by her constant surprisingness and when they’re together, all he can think about his her and the possible future surprises.

After a lakeside pash, the pair move onto a night time campfire where they debate the science behind roasting marshmallows. Needless to say it isn’t long before they’re feeding each other again and talking about fairy tales and perfect endings.

Sports Car Bach is back for Snez’s single date, this time in a vintage convertible complete with leather driving gloves. Whipping through the countryside, Snez and Sam make it to a secluded bush beach picnic. After filling Snez full of sugar, Bach lays on the honey, telling Snez how blown away his family were by her and how glad he is they both took a chance on this adventure. It appears to be doing the trick as Snez stumbles her way through telling Bach how she now feels like she belongs in his arms. Nawwww.

To round off their day together, in the most dangerous Bachelor date ever, Sam gives a hay barn the Bachelor treatment: candles, candles, candles.

Oh, plus cushions and cheese. The high-risk move pays off for Bach as Snez gets around to finally showing Bach just how she feels. IT’S LOVE, YOU GUYS. Bachie seems choked up when he tries to respond…but is he choking back saying I love you too or…This is totally awkward now?

After all of the dates have been dated and all of the choppers have gone back to base, all that’s left is a shirt-off Bachie mulling over compatibility vs. life-changing. Pulling on a suit and looking at the ring one more time, Sam knows the time has come to make his big decision.

As the Bachelorettes make their way to the final destination, Sam awaits beside a glittering pool with his ultimate wingman, Osher.