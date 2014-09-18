Episode 16

The Bachelor

A romantic getaway to the majestic Blue Mountains is followed by a strange Cocktail Party

Nobody goes dateless this week as Blake takes all five remaining girls on an action-packed escape to the Blue Mountains, with every girl promised precious time alone with The Bachelor. Then it's a Cocktail Party with a difference when the Bachelorettes are left to their own devices as they ponder who will be going home at the coming Rose Ceremony.

Episode Partners

Location supplied by The Carrington Hotel: www.thecarrington.com.au

Stylist

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe provided by

www.myer.com.au

www.twsteel.com

www.shirtbar.com.au

www.withoutprejudice.com

The Bachelorettes' Wardrobe provided by

www.missguidedau.com

www.winonaaustralia.com

www.shevoke.com

www.seduce.com.au

www.harpersdresses.com.au

www.tonybianco.com.au

www.novoshoes.com.au

www.adorne.com.au

www.doury.com.au

www.swarovski.com

www.salsuli.com

www.colettehayman.com.au

