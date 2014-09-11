The Bachelor

Vineyards, production studios, and a Masquerade Ball. It's a mixed bag in Episode 14 of The Bachelor!

Louise cements her place as a front-runner on her second successful single date. Blake flies her by helicopter to the Hunter Valley for a romantic day in the vineyards. It's lights, camera and plenty of action on the group date when six girls go into the studio to produce a Community Service Announcement. Proving three is always a crowd, the winning pair of producers are invited for some awkward intimate time at the Bachelor Pad, before the traditional Cocktail Party is replaced by a Masquerade Ball, with devastating consequences for one Bachelorette.

