The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 13

War of the Roses - And Then There Were Five

Our pretty Bachelorettes are gathered in the lounge room discussing the journey it took them to get there…except Lana of course, who has swanned in for the last two weeks and dazzled Sam with her amazing eyes and mermaid hair.

In walks Osher to tell us, that Sam realises it’s crunch time and in order to figure out his hometown date itinerary, he’s going to whisk the top five away to a beach house for more one-on-one time.

Alas, Sam’s amazing seaside escape is foiled by Mother Nature with two days of torrential rain, which keeps the luxury yachts and choppers at bay.

First cab off the rank is Lana, who heads to a rainy driving range with Bachie. As golf is her thing, the pressure is on her first swing, but true to form, Lana nails it, smashing some sort of sign-type-thing, which we’re pretty sure means – YOU WIN on the driving range.

Bachie is impressed with her golf skills! Later during their inside-alone-time, Sam asks Lana if she totally likes him and she says yes. Big kisses ensue.

Lana returns to the beach house, and tells the others about her wonderful date and strong connection with Sam, while Heather nods along supportively. Meanwhile, out on the beach, Snez and Bachie walk, talking about Snez’s daughter and how their two worlds, might come together in the future.

In their inside-alone-time, Snezana hands Bachie pictures of her daughter Eve for the first time. “She’s beauuuutiful,” says Sam, as he considers the possibility of becoming a father figure in the near future.

The next single date goes to Heather, who is sporting a woolen beret to keep out the rain. Knowing her love of theatre, Bachie takes her to teppanyaki for the first time to have a grumpy man splice things at her. The pair retreat for inside-alone-time and some cold, cold beers. Bachie then explains to those of us at home that Heather has a habit of friend-zoning him whenever things get too close, an obstacle not really overcome by their time spent together.

Fourth girl up on the dating bonanza is Sarah who is taken upstairs to a cheese platter and wine. In the past, our token blonde has had a hard time opening up to Bachie but before long, Sarah is telling Sam she thinks he’s a catch and he plants a magical one on her.

Final batter up is Nina, who goes fishing with Bachie but not before too long their venture is rained out. The pair then retreat indoors and Sam lays it on Nina that her loud and strong personality isn’t something he usually goes for in a woman. Nina reassures Sam that she does have a quiet side and that she isn’t always ‘on’ however, we’re not convinced Bachie is feeling the same fireworks she is.

At the cocktail party, emotions run high, as the Original girls still struggle with the presence of a “new girl.”

When Lana asks Sam for alone time, eye daggers shoot everywhere around the room, but she makes a fair point: alone time with Sam is what they’re all here for, so why wouldn’t she ask for that? While Heather decides she’s cool, Sarah is undecided, leaving Snezana as the only other girl to pull Bach aside before the rose ceremony is called.

Could their lack of enthusiasm cost an Original their place in the Bach Brigade?