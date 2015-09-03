The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 12

War of the Roses - The Cultural Experience

Sporty Bach welcomes us into the episode as he hits the water to paddle through his emotions.

Meanwhile, the girls are drinking tea on the lawn and confirming the divide between the new and the old very much still exists. Heather brings out the date card to let them all know the group date consists of everyone.

GROUP DATE! Bachie explains how much he loves culture, so his good friend Osher has arranged for this group outing to result in the first ever (and possibly last) Bachelor Pop Up Art Exhibition. While Nina and Snez freak out about their lack of art ability, Sarah has majored in doodling, so it’s clear she’s winning on many levels on this date.

Under creative direction from the bachelorettes, Sam’s shirt is removed and the girls pair up to hit the clay. Whilst Nina and Snez attempt to mould biceps and abs, Heather and Lana decide to focus on Sam’s eyes and smile, and Sarah and Rachel decide the best thing to do is establish a solid representation of the chair.

Next it’s over to the easels where Heather laments the fact her creativity only flows through amazing one-liners and not through charcoal. Rachel feels disadvantaged having to sketch Sam’s body from the side and Nina decides it doesn’t really matter if her drawing is headless.

At the art exhibition we’ve all been waiting for Snez’s shading takes out the prize and she wins herself some alone time with Bachy. Rachel tells Snez how Sam needs to impress her just as much as she needs to impress him and let’s Sam know that she doesn’t like to share.

In Sam’s alone time with Snez, Bachie bravely asks if single mum Snez would be willing to uproot herself from the suburb she’s been in her whole life and her answer is pretty much “hell yes” and his answer is pretty much “phew.”

The next day we’re back at the mansion and the sight of the next date card stirs all of the Original V New Girl feelings up, especially between Nina and Rachel. Rather than choosing one or the other of the offended parties, Bach has decided to take Sarah out for the first third date.

Rainy Weather Bach gallantly picks up Sarah from the mansion and takes her to a limo with full working tyres. Despite this not being Sarah’s first stretch limo ride, it is her first limo ride that also delivers diamond earrings.

Despite the hideous weather, Bachie steals her away to the botanical gardens and a lushly decorated gazebo with candles, a cheese platter and a harbour view. In a move straight from the top of Richard Gere’s playbook, Bachie has organised a soprano from Opera Australia to serenade them with a Puccini number. While everyone at home shivers, Sarah tears up and we start to really consider if this girl could be our Vivien? Bachie clearly thinks so too, because he plants a big one on her before handing her a bouquet of flowers smuggling a coveted red rose.

While Team Originals lose their minds with excitement when Sarah returns with a rose, the Intruders are still very much made to feel like they’re outsiders and Rachel insists on not helping the situation by taking things to Nina. Sadly, she doesn’t manage to take it to Sam, as she’s too busy getting lost in his dreamy eyes to make much of a conversation.

Does Bach also get lost in her dreamy eyes, or will it be no rose for you Rachel at tonight’s rose ceremony?