The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 11

When we rejoin the ladies of the Bach mansion, the Originals are discussing the absence of Ebru in the house when the first date card of the night appears, telling all the girls it’s time to see how well they can play the game. Everyone is happy, except for New Girl Rachel, who doesn’t like group dates because, “I don’t want to share. I don’t want to share.” Somebody write that down: Rachel does not like to share.

When we arrive at our picture perfect cricket ground location, Sporty Bach is ready and waiting to test the ladies’ coaching skills. Cue cute kids screaming onto the ground, cue Rachel’s “nightmare, nightmare, nightmare.”

Sam’s time with the kids on field sets the ladies’ hearts fluttering, but not all of the Bachelorettes prove as natural on the pitch. While single mum Snezana takes to the challenge like a natural, Sarah laments the little time she’s pitched in with teacup humans of late, and newby Rachel is going to rely on primary school glory in the shot-put arena to pull through.

Heather probably sums up coaching kids best when she remarks: “Kids are such jerks, but they’re so cool.” Lucky for her she found the funny side of things and laughed it off! The kids are as interested in Rachel and her soccer exercise as she is in them and it isn’t long before Bach has to step in with his whistle and save us all.

In stark contrast, newby Lana shines through her coaching time, but not as much as Nina who puts her body on the line when she tackles the task of teaching Rugby. The only Original yet to receive a second single date, all signs are pointing to our outspoken brunette taking out the night’s second date.

Back at the house, the arrival of the second date card has everyone on edge. While the Originals are all hoping Nina gets a run, it’s Lana who takes it out ramping up the tension of us vs them. If Lana’s feeling the pressure, she certainly doesn’t show it when she arrives for her seaside date with Bachie. Sporting a sexy set of life vests, the pair hit the harbour and take to the skies for an intimate hour of parasailing.

Despite Sam looking like he’s close to having a vom after looking down, he regathers himself to ask Lana a little more about herself. When she reveals that she’s lived in Mexico for a year and can also speak Spanish, our little Tassie Bachelor decides that she is muy caliente! While they look into each other’s dreamy eyes, they quickly catch up on all of the feelings ever and it isn’t long before Lana is telling those of us at home that: “I’m feeling like I’ve got feelings happening. I think I like Sam…damn it.” Because, feelings.

Meanwhile back at the mansion, the Originals are all of a dither about how quickly Lana has sparked the interest of Sam, especially Nina who thinks the intruders stole her opportunity for a second single date.

Back in single date land, things couldn’t be more romantic as Sam and Lana head to a fancy seaside dojo where Jamie Lawson is waiting to serenade them with a private performance of “I Wasn’t Expecting That.” Despite what could have been an awkward set up, the pair’s slow dancing actually doesn’t feel icky at all, which leaves us all thinking, HOLD UP. Girl’s in with a chance here! This is confirmed by Bachie who tells us he’s been knocked sideways by this girl he’s known for less than a week.

Later during dinner, Tasmanian Sam is blown away by the fact that Lana has travelled, #Straya, and before long the pair are feeding each other again.

After the feeding, there’s more talk of the feelings that they’re feeling and Bach pulls out a rose to keep the new girl in town a bit longer.

At the cocktail party, Nina lets us know again about how unhappy she is with the inclusion of the new girls. When Lana returns to the mansion rose in hand, she happily debriefs of her time with Sam however, she seems to be the only one pleased.

When Sam cuts through the tense air to make an entrance in to the cocktail party he gets the feeling his harem is displeased. In a stealth move, he chooses to break the ice with Sarah, to get the goss but also to let her know her sub-par coaching skills doesn’t mean she’s been benched.

In the rose ceremony an unprecedented drama pulls Sam out of the room halfway through.