Episode 11

Tim sets off across Australia to meet the families of the Top Four Bachelorettes

It’s the relationship moment that makes every suitor gulp: meeting the parents.  This week on The Bachelor Australia, Tim sets off across the country to meet the families of the four remaining Bachelorettes.

Family is an integral part of life for our Bachelor and he’s keen to find a lady who feels the same way. But this time around, the ladies aren’t the only ones under pressure to impress.

Armed with flowers and his trademark smile, the Bachelor will have to jump through a few hoops in order to convince these curious mums and dads that he’s good enough for their daughter.

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

