Episode 10

With only five ladies left, things are starting to get very serious on The Bachelor Australia.

Back from their break in the west, the rollercoaster of dating continues…and for one lucky Bachelorette, we mean that literally. This week, Tim takes his single date to the fairground where it’s a night on dodgems and giant slides. A visit to the fortune teller gives the pair the chance to look into their possible future together.

On the group date, Tim and four ladies visit an art gallery taking in a bit of culture before they are surprised with a room full of memorabilia of their lives.

But by the end of the evening, Tim will have to say goodbye to at least one of these lovely Bachelorettes. Breaking up is hard to do, Timmy.

