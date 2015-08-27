The Bachelor Season 3: Episode 10

War of the Roses - Love Is Blind

In one of the mansion’s lush drawing rooms, we find Nina firing questions at the newcomers, asking them just what they thought of Sam on their first night. While Lana plays ball, cautiously answering that she was into him, Rachel, who has clearly never been on a month-long-sleepover before, shuts down the Original’s enquiry, telling them: “I mean, I’ve just met you, I need to get more comfortable and then I’ll start telling you stuff.” Girrrrrrrl.

To raise the tension, in walks Osher with two shiny envelopes instead of the usual one. While Heather scores her second single date, this time planned by Sam (no pressure Bachie), the second card is for everyone and invites the girls out to the garden. There Osher puts Sam on the spot and tells him to pick five girls to go on a “blind date” with him.

Ebru, Snez and Nina are selected along with Rachel and Lana to join Sam on a day out that involves all of them putting on blindfolds and walking into a dark room together. Thanks to the magic of nighttime vision, we get to see what promises to be one of The Bach’s most awkward dates.

Once in the pitch black, they come across a set table and while everyone fumbles for their chair, Sam hits the jackpot when he finds the wine. It’s not long before food and wine is flying everywhere and Rachel is asking if she can just drink it straight out of the bottle.

While the Originals are busy spilling drinks all over each other and screaming, intruder Lana is making a beeline straight for Bachie feeding him oysters, while Rachel is wishing she’d bought a pair of earplugs and sat further away from the girls.

At the end of the meal, unbeknown to the rest of the table Lana is snuggled in close to the Bach while Rachel refuses to add an opinion to the conversation except for saying she didn’t want to add an opinion. For reasons obvious to us only, Bach chooses Lana to go for some one-on-one time out of the darkened room and into a glittering harbourside hotel room. There, the pair talk about chemistry and Bachie reveals he wishes she had been there the whole time….uh oh Bach. This is gonna make some Originals very unhappy.

Single date time and Bachie rolls in to pick up Heather in the ultimate date wagon: an ice cream truck. From there they head out to some heavily manicured gardens where a table full of desserts in the theme of Alice in Wonderland is waiting. Lucky Bach got the 12 different kinds of dirt for the date because, turns out for Heather, “12 different kinds of dirt is my favourite.”

In their banter bubble the pair feed each other chocolates and talk about being awesome, before Heather tells those of us watching along at home that from the day she met Sam, she knew that he was someone she could fall in love with. And then she gets all girly on us again and tries to hide from us all.

Back at the mansion, the new girls are taking some time out to talk about being the new girls, while the Originals are talking about Lana being a possible threat and Rachel being quiet. It would seem the Originals may never really get to know the real Rachel as she states quite strongly that if she wanted to make new friends, she’d go out and join a touch footy team. #Straya.

Back on the single date, Bach lights all of the candles and brings Heather into a wine cellar for some quiet time. Out of all of the pairings, these two tend to have the most interesting banter and this date doesn’t disappoint with Sam referring to himself as girly and both of them realising they’re both really funny…but perhaps only to each other. At the end of all of it, Heather walks away sure that she wants to be the last lady standing in Bachland.

At the cocktail Party, the new girls separate themselves and take a walk while Heather regales the Originals with the details of her reassuring kiss from Bach. A chat that is soon interrupted by Sam entering the room…after hearing everything she said from the hallway. Cue Heather’s gun-to-head mime coming a close second to Jacinda’s bomb-throwing mime from episode 4.

While it would seem Lana is in with a good chance of staying, has Rachel done enough to survive a second rose ceremony?