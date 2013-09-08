It’s time for love to take over: welcome to the first season of The Bachelor Australia.

After taking the world by storm for 11 years, Australia finally has a Bachelor to call their own, meet Tim Robards. A chiropractor with a practice in Sydney, Tim is taking on the once-in-a-lifetime chance of searching for true love among 25 of Australia’s most eligible Bachelorettes.

Through a series of romantic and exciting dates, The Bachelor Australia will follow Tim and the ladies to some of the most beautiful locations Australia has to offer.

In this premiere episode, we get to meet Tim and the 25 lovely ladies hoping to make it to the final date. Chill the champagne, romance is taking over Sunday nights.

