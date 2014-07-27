The Bachelor

Episodes
Video Extras
BachelorettesStyle
More
Back

Episode 1

Episode 1

Blake Garvey is ready for love as the second season of The Bachelor Australia begins!

Perth real estate auctioneer Blake Garvey is a success story with a secure future- he just has nobody to share it with. At 31, Blake is ready to open his heart to love and he hopes the woman of his dreams will be among the eligible Bachelorettes clamouring to meet him in the eagerly awaited return of The Bachelor Australia.

The series begins with an eventful cocktail party, as 24 young hopefuls arrive at a luxurious harbourside mansion to be confronted by the first twist of the season- The mysterious White Rose.

Stylist

Anne Stringer

The Bachelor Wardrobe provided by

www.spurling.com.au

www.aquila.com.au

www.armani.com/au

The Bachelorettes' Wardrobe provided by

pallascouture.com

www.sydneystune.com.au

swishclothing.com.au

www.seduce.com.au

www.zacharythelabel.com

www.tinaholy.com.au

www.missguidedau.com

www.boohoo.com

www.ellezeitoune.com.au

www.galanni.com.au

www.georgefashion.com.au

www.alexperry.com.au

www.lafemmefashion.com

www.capital-l.com

www.zushoe.com.au

www.novoshoes.com.au

www.tonybianco.com.au

www.wittner.com.au

www.aldoshoes.com/australia

www.gaspboutique.com

www.wantedshoes.com.au

www.lipstikshoes.com.au

www.forevernew.com.au

www.salsuli.com

sallyskoufis.com

www.chelseadeluca.com

www.swarovski.com

www.colettehayman.com.au

doury.com.au

www.deerruby.com.au

www.fredshahed.com.au

www.emmasteen.com.au

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
NEXT STORY

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors

    Good things come in threes! The Bachelors Australia is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    The Bachelor Australia Is Heading To Queensland

    Will the Gold Coast accept this rose?
    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Apply For The Bachelor 2022

    Could this be the beginning of your very own love story?
    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    10 Moments From Bachelor Nation Australia That Warmed Our Hearts In 2021

    Life outside the Mansion continued to get a whole lot sweeter for some of our favourite faces.
    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The Bachelor Australia 2021: Jimmy Nicholson Picks Holly Kingston

    The grand finale of The Bachelor Australia saw Jimmy Nicholson profess his love for Holly Kingston.