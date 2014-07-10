Blake Question and Answer

We spend a little one-on-one time with this year’s Australian Bachelor

What do you hope to get out of being Australia’s second Bachelor?

I not only hope to find the love of my life, but I also want to grow and become a better person, a better man, and a better partner.

Why do you think the producers chose you?

They’ve told me that I was funny, charming and intelligent, and came across as a man who wears his heart on his sleeve.

What qualities do you look for in a girl?

A girl who’s affectionate, humble and confident, but doesn’t take themselves too seriously. Knows how to hold a good conversation, can be cheeky and has an awesome sense of humour. Appreciates the little things, isn’t afraid to try new things, and of course is a calming presence for me – while simultaneously making me feel invincible. Think I’m asking for too much?

Have you been in love before?

Yes. It’s an electric feeling that you can’t even describe, but you can feel it constantly. It’s the last thing you feel before you sleep and the first thing you feel when you wake. It’s selfless and can even be intoxicating. It’s the best feeling in the world.

Have you had your heart broken before?

Yes.

What’s the most important lesson in love that you’ve learnt?

Don’t let the hurts of the past affect the future.

What’s the worst date moment you’ve ever had?

Waiting 45 minutes for a table at the opening of a well-regarded restaurant/tapas bar with my date (our first date), only to sit down realize her recent ex was sitting behind, on a first date of his own. The awkwardness was only matched by the hilarity of the situation.

What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done?

Went for a stroll through Paris with a lovely French girl. That whole city is romantic. We ended up having an impromptu dinner/picnic at the Eiffel Tower and by the time we’d finished, the tower lights were on – it looked like a giant Christmas tree! Beautiful.

What would be a dealbreaker for you?

Cheating, smoking, bad manners and arrogance.

What’s your best chat-up line?

I don’t use them.

Where do you hope to be 3 years from now?

About to celebrate my 3 year anniversary with the love of my life, hopefully somewhere warm and sunny – with plenty of cocktails.

Where do you hope to be 30 years from now?

As above, with a 0 next to it, and maybe with the kids in tow. Or grandkids.

What is your favourite TV show of all time?

Seinfeld.

What three items would you bring to a desert island?

My eReader, my iPod, and a solar powered charger for both. No one mentioned anything about practicality.

Tell us two truths and a lie!

I’m 6’5” (195cm). I’ve met Robbie Williams. I’ve never been in love.

What’s the best gift you ever received?

My sense of humour. Mum did well.

What’s the worst gift you ever received?

My sense of humour. It’s been known to be a bit hit-and-miss.

If you could be any superhero, who would you be?

Blade. Or Batman. He has the best gadgets.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Time travel.

What’s your favourite song/movie of all time?

Joe – I wanna know / Mary Poppins or The Lion King.

What would you go as to a Halloween party and why?

Darth Vader. It’s hard not to look good in black.

Which female costume at a Halloween party would grab your attention and why?

Cat-woman. Same reason as above.

Do you sleep with your sheets tucked in or out?

Half/half.

Do you wear pyjamas?

No.