Areeba Explains Why Our Fave Boss Doesn’t Bother With Dating Apps

She’s a boss at home, at work and in relationships, but one place you won’t find Areeba Emmanuel is on dating apps.

Chatting to 10 play back in March, Areeba said before heading into the mansion she had been in a long-term relationship for six years.

“After that, I knew I didn’t want to be in a relationship straight away,” she said, adding, “I didn’t date… nothing. I was just being me, doing me. But then I just thought let’s give it a shot and, if I’m going to date, I’m going to do something different like this.

“I’m not just going to go for dinner or something, what’s the fun in that? All I want is fun, so I decided to do this!”

Truly a woman who knows what she wants, and what she definitely doesn’t want is to spend her days swiping right.

“I’ve never had Tinder… I don’t believe in online dating and all that crap,” she said. “I like going to the bar, turning around, seeing someone standing there and being a little bit of a flirt. I believe in chemistry - that’s all I want! Tinder, and all that stuff, you don’t have chemistry.”

“With my culture, obviously my mum just wants me to be married already. Every day she’s like, ‘When are you getting married?’ and I’m like mum, leave me alone,” she said, laughing.

“It’s different for them because I’m Pakistani and… they don’t want me to be on TV… but at the end of the day, they support every single decision that I made for myself. They say, ‘If you’re happy, we’re happy for you’.”

It should come as no surprise that she describes herself as “kind of the boss” of her family. There’s no denying that with Areeba, what you see is what you get.

When asked if she had any dealbreakers when it came to relationships she said, “I’m very bossy. It’s all about what I want, but that’s just my personality and I don’t care.”

When it comes to her partners, she added, “He needs to be respectful... if he’s not funny it’s just not going to work out, I’m sorry.

“I make a lot of people laugh and I want someone to make me laugh too and then just cry from laughing. If he’s not funny and has no personality, that’s it, I can’t do it,” she said, “that’s a dealbreaker for me.”

Walking into the mansion Areeba was concerned about living with 20-something other Bachelorettes all vying for the same man’s attention.

“I’m not a big group girly girl,” she explained, “I have always been the girl in a guy’s group so coming into this with all the girls, that was my biggest fear.

“But at the end of the day, I don’t let anything bother me. Nothing bothers me.”

The Bachelor Australia 2022: Meet The New Bachelors
