Ali Blog 3

Hi!

How cute was Blake and Sam’s ’50s themed solo date? Sam got butterflies when he held her hand and I can understand – it’s the first step. Your fingers are interlocked and it feels good! Sam felt like Blake was her boyfriend and I think it’s great how he makes every girl feel special and takes the time to get to know them.

Sam getting to watch her childhood on the big screen was so personal, real and genuine. She seems really down to Earth, traditional and that kiss was just perfect.

Driving around a racetrack blindfolded on the group date – talk about a leap of faith! Chantal’s so outgoing and fun, and really took it up a gear. She was like, ‘Nah, I’m going to do something different and stand out’. She really went for it and that’s what Blake loves.

As for Katrina, The letter was a good way for him to get to know her, but the picture… Ummm, maybe that’s all she draws – old people!

What a hard situation with Katrina and Zoe on the double date, knowing one of them would be going home. I remember when that card came out for us last year and I was like, ‘I don’t want to be on that date!’ I would cherish any other opportunity to spend time with him, but not like that.

The tension between Zoe and Kat… awkward! Katrina making Zoe feel bad in the car seemed like a tactic in itself – you don’t confront someone like that on the way to a date. I had no idea that they didn’t get on and from his reaction, I don’t think Blake did either!

The Chinese Garden was such a perfect, romantic spot for their date, though I’m not sure the menu was so ideal. Blake obviously chose those dishes to see who was prepared to go the extra mile for him and they both really went with it, but I don’t think they would have done it with a smile if it weren’t so competitive.

I felt for Katrina at the table. It was clear she felt a bit defeated, which is why when she tried to turn the conversation back to her it felt more about beating Zoe than winning Blake. Zoe clearly had more of a connection and I was glad he picked her – it’ll be exciting to see where that goes in the weeks to come!

Until next time, Ali xoxo