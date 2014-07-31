Ali Blog 1

Hi!

I can’t believe it’s a year since I was on The Bachelor. Even though I wasn’t the last girl to get a rose, I have absolutely no regrets about going on the show because I learned so much about myself. In order to find a special someone, you need to know yourself and love yourself. I have now definitely found love – I’m really happy and we’re ready to settle down!

As I’m in a romantic bubble right now, I couldn’t be more excited to watch this year’s The Bachelor. I think Blake is so great as this year’s leading man; he’s charismatic, genuine and there for the right reasons – plus the Bachelorettes clearly think he’s a mega hunk! But I think it’s good that we don’t know too much about him yet – I’m looking forward to getting to know him and the girls more as the weeks progress.

Most of the Bachelorettes seemed to make a great first impression on Blake. Diana was so cute talking about her dream fairytale wedding and Mickey Mouse, but I’m not sure if Blake will share her interests! It’s a tough ride being on the show, so it will be interesting to watch her grow. Sam seems really nice and down-to-earth and definitely there for the right reasons. But it was Jess who really seemed to make an impact on Blake and I liked what I saw between them. Anita came on pretty strong at the first cocktail party, but I’m not one to talk! I think she was just doing what I tried to do in my first party – trying to get to know him and making it clear that she’s interested. I understand where she’s coming from.

I was so happy that Blake chose Jess for the first date. The kiss was beautiful and I think they were both taken aback at the chemistry between them. I remember being the first Bachelorette to get a kiss – like Jess, I didn’t want to tell anyone else because I didn’t want our intimate moment to become everyone else’s. It will be hard when Blake goes on other dates and develops a bond with other girls.

Laurina has been playing hard-to-get with Blake, but she might have raised a few eyebrows with the other girls. I understood where she was coming from saying that she doesn’t feel emotionally invested because she doesn’t really know Blake yet, but she has to remember that she’s there to find love.

Until next week, Ali xox