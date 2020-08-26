‘A Head-Spin For Sure’: Clare Lange Left The Bachelor Mansion And Entered A Pandemic

“I never thought I’d do it, I never thought I’d be able to handle living with 23 other girls,” Clare told 10 play, “It wasn’t something I thought I’d do, but then I thought why not? And I’m really happy I did.”

After not receiving a rose on Wednesday night’s episode, Clare left the Mansion and walked out into a completely different world, one that was only just grappling with the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don’t get to see your friends you’ve been living with for weeks, you don’t get to talk to them anymore so I was like, what do I do now? I want to go home and see my friends, catch up with them and see what’s going on,” Clare said.

“When I got home I had to quarantine,” she said, “it was you’re not allowed to [leave], you have to stay home, stay isolated.”

Having that time alone in isolation meant the only thing Clare had to do was think about her time in the Bachelor Mansion.

“That was a bit hard, you’re just sitting there thinking about the last two and a half weeks, going over it. But it gave me more time to debrief about what happened,” she said.

“I got over it and was like okay, I’m actually fine. This is okay and there’s a lot more going on in the world than just me being eliminated in The Bachelor! It’s not the biggest thing that’s happening right now,” she said, adding, “I’ve never been so desperate to come back to work!

“You think The Bachelor is going to be the biggest thing in your life and then there’s a pandemic! It’s definitely a head-spin for sure…. It’s been a strange year.”

Thankfully, watching the show back weeks after filming, Clare said she’s been loving re-living the experience — well, almost all of it.

“Watching the rose ceremony is actually quite stressful,” Clare said, laughing. “Even though you’re standing there and you know when you get a rose, you’re like, ‘Surely I’m next. Surely I’m next!’

“It’s a bit stressful even though I know I’m okay,” she said, “that’s probably the hardest part, and seeing the girls go home!”

While the cocktail parties have been rife with drama, Clare stayed completely out of it, and because of that could only rave about her experiences on the show and the friendships she made there.

“I wanted to have a really good experience and be who I am,” she explained, “I’m not someone who gets involved in drama, I did see it going on and I was never part of it, so it didn’t really affect my experience!”

Admitting that, “basically what you see is exactly how it was,” Clare said she’s still in constant contact with many of the other bachelorettes, and can’t wait until they’re able to have an interstate reunion.

“We FaceTime and chat all the time,” she said, adding, “I just want us to hang out!”

