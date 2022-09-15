Born in Nowra, Lloyd went to eight different schools in twelve years. He grew up on a dairy farm until he was seven. His father was a lumberjack and a dairy farmer, until he decided when I was six years old, to become a pastor like his father was before him. After Lloyd’s dad became a pastor, they moved to Queensland and then to New Zealand.

Prior to being a pastor, Lloyd was a builder. He went to Bible college when he was 22 and kept building to pay for his college fees. Lloyd finally started work as a pastor in 1990 and has been doing this for almost 27 years now.

Lloyd has a passion to make the story of Jesus relevant to all Australians – it’s the best story to tell. To achieve this dream, Lloyd is using every means possible to reach Australia including television and social media. With a team of people, Lloyd has established churches where people can connect with Jesus and experience the hope that only He can offer.