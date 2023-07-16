The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race

When Penny Anderson (Claire van der Boom) returns to her childhood home just in time for the Appleton Show and its ‘world famous’ potato race, she is outraged that the men’s first prize pays out $2,000 and the winning woman’s prize is only $200!

Determined to right this wrong, she unleashes a cultural war the likes never seen in sleepy Appleton - pitting family against family, sister against sister and potato racer against potato racer.