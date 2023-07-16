The Appleton Ladies Potato Race Airs 7.30 Wednesday on 10 and 10 Play
Movies
Be a couch potato and tune into this new Aussie movie on Wednesday, 26th July on 10 and 10 Play
Web Extras
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2023
About the Movie
When Penny Anderson (Claire van der Boom) returns to her childhood home just in time for the Appleton Show and its ‘world famous’ potato race, she is outraged that the men’s first prize pays out $2,000 and the winning woman’s prize is only $200!
Determined to right this wrong, she unleashes a cultural war the likes never seen in sleepy Appleton - pitting family against family, sister against sister and potato racer against potato racer.