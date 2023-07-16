The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race

The Appleton Ladies Potato Race Airs 7.30 Wednesday on 10 and 10 Play
M | Movies

Be a couch potato and tune into this new Aussie movie on Wednesday, 26th July on 10 and 10 Play

Web Extras

Web Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2023

About the Movie

When Penny Anderson (Claire van der Boom) returns to her childhood home just in time for the Appleton Show and its ‘world famous’ potato race, she is outraged that the men’s first prize pays out $2,000 and the winning woman’s prize is only $200!

Determined to right this wrong, she unleashes a cultural war the likes never seen in sleepy Appleton - pitting family against family, sister against sister and potato racer against potato racer.