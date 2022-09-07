The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Australia Is Off To Turkey
Another day, another amazing country, but this trip won't be a delight!

Sam and Stu: Before and After The Race

The Mullets Sam and Stu reflect on the toughest part of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.

The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1

Just how well do these duos really know each other?

Jake and Holly: Before and After The Race

Model couple Jake and Holly reflect on their favourite moments from the race, and the feeling of being eliminated by minutes.

Bren and Anja: Before and After The Race

Vegan warriors Bren and Anja chat about their favourite moments from the race, and also what led to their downfall.

Paul and Rachel: Before and After The Race

Dad and daughter Paul and Rachel reflect about their short yet sweet time on The Amazing Race Australia

BTS: Episode 1 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three

The Race has officially kicked off, with Beau at the starting line in one of the best cities in the world - Melbourne!

BTS: Episode 2 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three

In an Amazing Race franchise first, 10 additional teams are competing in The Race. Host Beau Ryan meets them in beautiful Sydney.

