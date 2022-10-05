The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Australia Grand Finale
PG | Reality

Expires: in 3 days

Only one team will be crowned winners! The Amazing Race Australia concludes 7.30 Sunday on 10 an 10 play.

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWIN
More

Latest Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder20 secs

The Amazing Race Australia Grand Finale

Only one team will be crowned winners! The Amazing Race Australia concludes 7.30 Sunday on 10 an 10 play.

image-placeholder3 mins

Tiffany and Cynthia: Before and After The Race

Aunty and Niece Tiffany and Cynthia share their proudest moments from their time on The Race.

image-placeholder5 mins

Pako and Mori: Before and After The Race

Hubbies Pako and Mori reflect on what they wanted to achieve in The Race, and how their relationship changed.

image-placeholder4 mins

Lauren and Steph: Before and After The Race

Cop Couple Lauren and Steph share the toughest part of The Race, and what they enjoyed the most.

image-placeholder4 mins

Chelsea and Jamus: Before and After The Race

Engaged Parents Chelsea and Jamus reflect on what they enjoyed most, and what they feared on The Race.

image-placeholder3 mins

Jodie and Claire: Before and After The Race

Dragon Boat Mums Jodie and Claire reflect on their game strategy, and what they loved most about being on The Race.

image-placeholder5 mins

Flick and Gabby: Before and After The Race

Barista Sisters Flick and Gabby reflect on what they missed most, and how their relationship strengthened.

image-placeholder5 mins

Stuart and Glennon: Before and After The Race

Baru Mates Stuart and Glennon reflect on their once in a lifetime journey on The Amazing Race Australia.

Season 3