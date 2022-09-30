The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Australia Finals Week Begins
PG | Reality

Expires: in 2 days

With only a few episodes remaining, who will be the last team standing? The Amazing Race Australia continues 7.30 Sunday on 10 an 10 play.

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWIN
More

Latest Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder20 secs

The Amazing Race Australia Finals Week Begins

With only a few episodes remaining, who will be the last team standing? The Amazing Race Australia continues 7.30 Sunday on 10 an 10 play.

image-placeholder4 mins

Chelsea and Jamus: Before and After The Race

Engaged Parents Chelsea and Jamus reflect on what they enjoyed most, and what they feared on The Race.

image-placeholder3 mins

Jodie and Claire: Before and After The Race

Dragon Boat Mums Jodie and Claire reflect on their game strategy, and what they loved most about being on The Race.

image-placeholder5 mins

Flick and Gabby: Before and After The Race

Barista Sisters Flick and Gabby reflect on what they missed most, and how their relationship strengthened.

image-placeholder5 mins

Stuart and Glennon: Before and After The Race

Baru Mates Stuart and Glennon reflect on their once in a lifetime journey on The Amazing Race Australia.

image-placeholder4 mins

Kathy and Chace: Before and After The Race

Lawyer Cousins Kathy and Chace reflect on their time on The Race, and what they enjoyed the most.

image-placeholder4 mins

Morgan and Lilli: Before and After The Race

Blonde Buddies Morgan and Lilli reflect on what they enjoyed most about The Race, and how their bond strengthened over time.

image-placeholder3 mins

Tammy And Vincent: Before and After The Race

Siblings Tammy and Vincent reflect on the toughest parts of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.

Season 3