The Amazing Race Australia Are Off To Colombia
It's chaos in Colombia! Will this be the last episode for favourites Heath and Toni? The Amazing Race Australia continues 7.30 Sunday on 10 an 10 play.
Morgan and Lilli: Before and After The Race
Blonde buddies Morgan and Lilli reflect on what they enjoyed most about The Race, and how their bond strengthened over time.
Tammy And Vincent: Before and After The Race
Siblings Tammy and Vincent reflect on the toughest parts of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.
Crystal and Reem: Before and After The Race
Middle Eastern mates Crystal and Reem share their strategies going into the race, and if they achieved what they set out to.
Sam and Stu: Before and After The Race
The Mullets Sam and Stu reflect on the toughest part of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.
The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1
Just how well do these duos really know each other?
Jake and Holly: Before and After The Race
Model couple Jake and Holly reflect on their favourite moments from the race, and the feeling of being eliminated by minutes.