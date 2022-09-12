Latest Extras
Tammy And Vincent: Before and After The Race
Siblings Tammy and Vincent reflect on the toughest parts of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.
Crystal and Reem: Before and After The Race
Middle Eastern mates Crystal and Reem share their strategies going into the race, and if they achieved what they set out to.
Sam and Stu: Before and After The Race
The Mullets Sam and Stu reflect on the toughest part of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.
The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1
Just how well do these duos really know each other?
Jake and Holly: Before and After The Race
Model couple Jake and Holly reflect on their favourite moments from the race, and the feeling of being eliminated by minutes.
Bren and Anja: Before and After The Race
Vegan warriors Bren and Anja chat about their favourite moments from the race, and also what led to their downfall.
Paul and Rachel: Before and After The Race
Dad and daughter Paul and Rachel reflect about their short yet sweet time on The Amazing Race Australia