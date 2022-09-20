Latest Extras
Stuart and Glennon: Before and After The Race
Baru Mates Stuart and Glennon reflect on their once in a lifetime journey on The Amazing Race Australia.
Kathy and Chace: Before and After The Race
Lawyer cousins Kathy and Chace reflect on their time on The Race, and what they enjoyed the most.
Morgan and Lilli: Before and After The Race
Blonde buddies Morgan and Lilli reflect on what they enjoyed most about The Race, and how their bond strengthened over time.
Tammy And Vincent: Before and After The Race
Siblings Tammy and Vincent reflect on the toughest parts of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.
Crystal and Reem: Before and After The Race
Middle Eastern mates Crystal and Reem share their strategies going into the race, and if they achieved what they set out to.
Sam and Stu: Before and After The Race
The Mullets Sam and Stu reflect on the toughest part of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.
The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1
Just how well do these duos really know each other?