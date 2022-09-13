The Amazing Race Australia

Morgan and Lilli: Before and After The Race
PG | Reality

Blonde buddies Morgan and Lilli reflect on what they enjoyed most about The Race, and how their bond strengthened over time.

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWIN
More

Latest Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder4 mins

Morgan and Lilli: Before and After The Race

Blonde buddies Morgan and Lilli reflect on what they enjoyed most about The Race, and how their bond strengthened over time.

image-placeholder3 mins

Tammy And Vincent: Before and After The Race

Siblings Tammy and Vincent reflect on the toughest parts of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.

image-placeholder4 mins

Crystal and Reem: Before and After The Race

Middle Eastern mates Crystal and Reem share their strategies going into the race, and if they achieved what they set out to.

image-placeholder3 mins

Sam and Stu: Before and After The Race

The Mullets Sam and Stu reflect on the toughest part of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.

image-placeholder4 mins

The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1

Just how well do these duos really know each other?

image-placeholder4 mins

Jake and Holly: Before and After The Race

Model couple Jake and Holly reflect on their favourite moments from the race, and the feeling of being eliminated by minutes.

image-placeholder4 mins

Bren and Anja: Before and After The Race

Vegan warriors Bren and Anja chat about their favourite moments from the race, and also what led to their downfall.

image-placeholder3 mins

Paul and Rachel: Before and After The Race

Dad and daughter Paul and Rachel reflect about their short yet sweet time on The Amazing Race Australia

Season 3