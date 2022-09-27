The Amazing Race Australia

Jodie and Claire: Before and After The Race
Dragon Boat Mums Jodie and Claire reflect on their game strategy, and what they loved most about being on The Race.

image-placeholder3 mins

image-placeholder5 mins

Flick and Gabby: Before and After The Race

Barista Sisters Flick and Gabby reflect on what they missed most, and how their relationship strengthened.

image-placeholder5 mins

Stuart and Glennon: Before and After The Race

Baru Mates Stuart and Glennon reflect on their once in a lifetime journey on The Amazing Race Australia.

image-placeholder4 mins

Kathy and Chace: Before and After The Race

Lawyer Cousins Kathy and Chace reflect on their time on The Race, and what they enjoyed the most.

image-placeholder4 mins

Morgan and Lilli: Before and After The Race

Blonde Buddies Morgan and Lilli reflect on what they enjoyed most about The Race, and how their bond strengthened over time.

image-placeholder3 mins

Tammy And Vincent: Before and After The Race

Siblings Tammy and Vincent reflect on the toughest parts of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.

image-placeholder4 mins

Crystal and Reem: Before and After The Race

Middle Eastern Mates Crystal and Reem share their strategies going into the race, and if they achieved what they set out to.

image-placeholder3 mins

Sam and Stu: Before and After The Race

The Mullets Sam and Stu reflect on the toughest part of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.

