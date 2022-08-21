The Amazing Race Australia

Jake and Holly's Audition
PG | Reality

Model couple Jake and Holly are ready to give 110% to The Race!

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWatch & Win
More

Latest Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder4 mins

The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1

Just how well do these duos really know each other?

image-placeholder4 mins

Jake and Holly: Before and After The Race

Model couple Jake and Holly reflect on their favourite moments from the race, and the feeling of being eliminated by minutes.

image-placeholder4 mins

Bren and Anja: Before and After The Race

Vegan warriors Bren and Anja chat about their favourite moments from the race, and also what led to their downfall.

image-placeholder3 mins

Paul and Rachel: Before and After The Race

Dad and daughter Paul and Rachel reflect about their short yet sweet time on The Amazing Race Australia

image-placeholder2 mins

BTS: Episode 1 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three

The Race has officially kicked off, with Beau at the starting line in one of the best cities in the world - Melbourne!

image-placeholder4 mins

BTS: Episode 2 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three

In an Amazing Race franchise first, 10 additional teams are competing in The Race. Host Beau Ryan meets them in beautiful Sydney.

image-placeholder2 mins

Bren and Anja's Audition

Vegan warriors Bren and Anja will not let their age define them and are adamant they won’t give up on The Race.

image-placeholder2 mins

Chelsea and Jamus' Audition

Engaged parents Chelsea and Jamus are complete opposites, but will that help them win The Race?

Season 3