Heath and Toni's Audition

The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1
Just how well do these duos really know each other?
Jake and Holly: Before and After The Race
Model couple Jake and Holly reflect on their favourite moments from the race, and the feeling of being eliminated by minutes.
Bren and Anja: Before and After The Race
Vegan warriors Bren and Anja chat about their favourite moments from the race, and also what led to their downfall.
Paul and Rachel: Before and After The Race
Dad and daughter Paul and Rachel reflect about their short yet sweet time on The Amazing Race Australia
BTS: Episode 1 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three
The Race has officially kicked off, with Beau at the starting line in one of the best cities in the world - Melbourne!
BTS: Episode 2 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three
In an Amazing Race franchise first, 10 additional teams are competing in The Race. Host Beau Ryan meets them in beautiful Sydney.
Bren and Anja's Audition
Vegan warriors Bren and Anja will not let their age define them and are adamant they won’t give up on The Race.