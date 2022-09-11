The Amazing Race Australia

Crystal and Reem: Before and After The Race
PG | Reality

Middle Eastern mates Crystal and Reem share their strategies going into the race, and if they achieved what they set out to.

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWIN
More

Latest Extras

Advertisement
image-placeholder4 mins

Crystal and Reem: Before and After The Race

Middle Eastern mates Crystal and Reem share their strategies going into the race, and if they achieved what they set out to.

image-placeholder3 mins

Sam and Stu: Before and After The Race

The Mullets Sam and Stu reflect on the toughest part of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.

image-placeholder4 mins

The Amazing Race Australia: Who’s Most Likely? – Part 1

Just how well do these duos really know each other?

image-placeholder4 mins

Jake and Holly: Before and After The Race

Model couple Jake and Holly reflect on their favourite moments from the race, and the feeling of being eliminated by minutes.

image-placeholder4 mins

Bren and Anja: Before and After The Race

Vegan warriors Bren and Anja chat about their favourite moments from the race, and also what led to their downfall.

image-placeholder3 mins

Paul and Rachel: Before and After The Race

Dad and daughter Paul and Rachel reflect about their short yet sweet time on The Amazing Race Australia

image-placeholder2 mins

BTS: Episode 1 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three

The Race has officially kicked off, with Beau at the starting line in one of the best cities in the world - Melbourne!

image-placeholder4 mins

BTS: Episode 2 of The Amazing Race Australia Season Three

In an Amazing Race franchise first, 10 additional teams are competing in The Race. Host Beau Ryan meets them in beautiful Sydney.

Season 3