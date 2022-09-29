Latest Extras
Chelsea and Jamus: Before and After The Race
Engaged Parents Chelsea and Jamus reflect on what they enjoyed most, and what they feared on The Race.
Jodie and Claire: Before and After The Race
Dragon Boat Mums Jodie and Claire reflect on their game strategy, and what they loved most about being on The Race.
Flick and Gabby: Before and After The Race
Barista Sisters Flick and Gabby reflect on what they missed most, and how their relationship strengthened.
Stuart and Glennon: Before and After The Race
Baru Mates Stuart and Glennon reflect on their once in a lifetime journey on The Amazing Race Australia.
Kathy and Chace: Before and After The Race
Lawyer Cousins Kathy and Chace reflect on their time on The Race, and what they enjoyed the most.
Morgan and Lilli: Before and After The Race
Blonde Buddies Morgan and Lilli reflect on what they enjoyed most about The Race, and how their bond strengthened over time.
Tammy And Vincent: Before and After The Race
Siblings Tammy and Vincent reflect on the toughest parts of the Race, and what they enjoyed most.