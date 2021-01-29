What Is A First Class Pass?

Latest Extras
Behind The Scenes: The Final Pit Stop
See what happened behind the scenes of the final pit stop, as teams raced to win $250,000.
Brendon and Jackson: After The Race
The winners of The Amazing Race Australia Season 2, Brendon and Jackson, talk their the race and how it feels to win.
Ashleigh and Amanda: After The Race
After winning 8 legs throughout the series and coming so close to winning the final leg, Ashleigh and Amanda talk about their journey.
Jaskirat and Anurag: After The Race
After making it to the final pit stop, Jaskirat and Anurag reflected on their journey
The Final Five's Proudest Moments
The final five teams reflect on the moments that they were most proud of their teammate
Sneak Peek: Finale Slip and Slide
What do Beau and the crew have planned for our final three? Take a look at the epic slip and slide challenge our racers will face in the Grand Finale.
Which Team Will Win?
Get ready for the final episode of The Amazing Race on Sunday at 7:30pm to find out who wins $250,000
Chris and Aleisha: Before and After the Race
Chris and Aleisha look back on the fears they overcame and the lessons they learnt in the race.
Unseen Moment: Spiders On The Dunny
Before the teams left Dubbo to head to their next location, they were put to one last test.