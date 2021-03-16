The Amazing Race Australia

It's Finals Week!
PG | Reality

It's finals week on The Amazing Race and there's only five teams left. Who will win?

Latest Extras

image-placeholder5 mins

Behind The Scenes: The Final Pit Stop

See what happened behind the scenes of the final pit stop, as teams raced to win $250,000.

image-placeholder5 mins

Brendon and Jackson: After The Race

The winners of The Amazing Race Australia Season 2, Brendon and Jackson, talk their the race and how it feels to win.

image-placeholder3 mins

Ashleigh and Amanda: After The Race

After winning 8 legs throughout the series and coming so close to winning the final leg, Ashleigh and Amanda talk about their journey.

image-placeholder4 mins

Jaskirat and Anurag: After The Race

After making it to the final pit stop, Jaskirat and Anurag reflected on their journey

image-placeholder5 mins

The Final Five's Proudest Moments

The final five teams reflect on the moments that they were most proud of their teammate

image-placeholder2 mins

Sneak Peek: Finale Slip and Slide

What do Beau and the crew have planned for our final three? Take a look at the epic slip and slide challenge our racers will face in the Grand Finale.

image-placeholder20 secs

Which Team Will Win?

Get ready for the final episode of The Amazing Race on Sunday at 7:30pm to find out who wins $250,000

image-placeholder3 mins

Chris and Aleisha: Before and After the Race

Chris and Aleisha look back on the fears they overcame and the lessons they learnt in the race.

image-placeholder2 mins

Unseen Moment: Spiders On The Dunny

Before the teams left Dubbo to head to their next location, they were put to one last test.

image-placeholder5 mins

Behind The Scenes: Dubbo

Get a behind the scenes look at what Beau and the team got up to while making Episode 21.

