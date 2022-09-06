The Amazing Race Australia

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Amazing Race Australia - S3 Ep. 6
PG | Reality

Air Date: Tue 6 Sep 2022

Teams race to Mt Parnassus in the Greek Alps, where they must hold their own traditional Greek wedding ceremony, and dive into a frosty challenge. Will someone be sent home on this leg of the race?

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWatch & Win
More

Episodes

Latest Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Auditions

Before & After The Race

Articles

Season 3