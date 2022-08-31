Sign in to watch this video
The Amazing Race Australia - S3 Ep. 3
Reality
Air Date: Wed 31 Aug 2022
Teams battle from challenge to challenge, taking part in aspects of everyday Moroccan life from traditional fez dancing, to navigating narrow streets, and even painting the town of Chefchaouen blue.
