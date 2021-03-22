The Amazing Race Australia

The Amazing Race Australia - S2 Ep. 22
PG | Reality

Air Date: Mon 22 Mar 2021

An ultimate Aussie challenge is the only thing standing in the teams way, as they all must hilariously do an epic shoey out of a women's high heeled boot in the race to the next Pit Stop.

image-placeholder

Which Aussie Detour Would You Do? Quiz

If you were a team in The Amazing Race Australia, which detour would you do?

image-placeholder

Who Is Your Perfect Partner For The Amazing Race Australia? Quiz

Is it a sibling, partner, parent or friend? Take the quiz and find out who your ideal partner is!

image-placeholder

‘We Gave It Everything We Could’: Jaskirat And Anurag Land On The Pit Stop Mat One Final Time

The Super Sikhs reflect on their incredible journey, their successes and the fact that they never got eliminated from The Amazing Race.

image-placeholder

Cowboys Jackson And Brendon Win The Amazing Race Australia 2021

Tamworth Cowboys Jackson Dening and Brendon Crawley have been crowned the winners of The Amazing Race Australia after a gruelling 24-leg race across Australia.

image-placeholder

‘It Was A Matter Of Metres’: Ashleigh And Amanda’s Time On The Amazing Race Ends With Epic Footrace

The powerhouse Gold Coast Girls, Ashleigh Lawrence and Amanda Blanks, had eight wins under their belt but when it came to the final leg of the race they missed out by mere minutes.

image-placeholder

‘It's Do Or Die’: All The Shocking Challenges From Finals Week

Finals week saw emotions run high as the competition skyrocketed and challenges were both nasty and fun.  

image-placeholder

‘It All Came Crashing Down’: Chris And Aleisha Eliminated As Their Spot In The Finale ‘Taken Away’ At The Last Moment

They were the underdogs who battled through three sabotages and a U-Turn but the alliance finally made their move and squeezed Chris and Aleisha out of the finale.

image-placeholder

‘No One Needed To Be Sick For Nothing’: Chris And Aleisha Explain Why They Ate The Eggs But Not The Oysters

On Sunday night, Chris and Aleisha faced a dreaded U-Turn. One that threatened to end their time in the competition.

image-placeholder

The Amazing Race Australia 2021: The Top Four Revealed

Just a handful of legs separate four teams from the top prize of $250,000 and all the glory of winning The Amazing Race Australia 2021.

image-placeholder

‘Flaunt It Baby’: Teams Hula, Gallop And Tap Their Way To The Final Four

As the competition got more intense, teams were forced to put their dancing shoes on and perform some tricky choreography to secure a place in the final four.

