‘What Is Happening?’: Chaos Ensues And Alliances Form As All 18 Teams Come Together To Race

With two groups of teams setting off on the race, each unaware the other group existed, there was a sense of trouble in the air as all 18 teams converged at the same checkpoint in the Moroccan city of Chefchaouen.

“When I walked up there I was like, wait, who are you guys?” Angel said, as the contestants attempted to figure out what had just happened.

Theories that another franchise of the show had crashed their race, confusion over who had ‘actually’ been competing already and fighting words were all immediately thrown into the ring but Kathy may have put it best when she simply asked, “What is happening?!”

As it dawned on the teams that the competition had just doubled, Beau arrived to explain what was going on.

“Half the teams began in Melbourne two days ago, and half began in Sydney and until this point you’ve been racing across Morocco in parallel,” he said. “If you’re serious about winning this show, your time to step up is right now.

“Melbourne and Sydney, combined. I suggest you take this moment right now to have a look around and see who your real competition is,” he added.

Almost immediately the battle lines were drawn and, despite teams coming from all across Australia to race, they began to see themselves as the ‘Melbourne’ and ‘Sydney’ teams.

Having been racing against each other up until this point, alliances were quickly formed, with groups working together in the hopes that their starting team wouldn’t be the last to cross the pit stop mat.

Although two teams had already been eliminated, the race officially went to the next gear as, from this point forward, all 18 teams would be racing against each other in the hopes to win the biggest prize in Amazing Race Australia history.

