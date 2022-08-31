The Amazing Race Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
The TeamsWatch & Win
More
Back

‘What Is Happening?’: Chaos Ensues And Alliances Form As All 18 Teams Come Together To Race

‘What Is Happening?’: Chaos Ensues And Alliances Form As All 18 Teams Come Together To Race

In a world first, The Amazing Race brought 18 teams together at the same checkpoint, as confusion and chaos reigned.

With two groups of teams setting off on the race, each unaware the other group existed, there was a sense of trouble in the air as all 18 teams converged at the same checkpoint in the Moroccan city of Chefchaouen.

“When I walked up there I was like, wait, who are you guys?” Angel said, as the contestants attempted to figure out what had just happened.

Theories that another franchise of the show had crashed their race, confusion over who had ‘actually’ been competing already and fighting words were all immediately thrown into the ring but Kathy may have put it best when she simply asked, “What is happening?!”

As it dawned on the teams that the competition had just doubled, Beau arrived to explain what was going on.

READ MORE: The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The 20 Teams

“Half the teams began in Melbourne two days ago, and half began in Sydney and until this point you’ve been racing across Morocco in parallel,” he said. “If you’re serious about winning this show, your time to step up is right now.

“Melbourne and Sydney, combined. I suggest you take this moment right now to have a look around and see who your real competition is,” he added.

Almost immediately the battle lines were drawn and, despite teams coming from all across Australia to race, they began to see themselves as the ‘Melbourne’ and ‘Sydney’ teams.

Having been racing against each other up until this point, alliances were quickly formed, with groups working together in the hopes that their starting team wouldn’t be the last to cross the pit stop mat.

Although two teams had already been eliminated, the race officially went to the next gear as, from this point forward, all 18 teams would be racing against each other in the hopes to win the biggest prize in Amazing Race Australia history.

The Amazing Race Australia airs Sunday - Tuesday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia
NEXT STORY

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

‘I’m Still Kicking Myself’: Sam And Alex Eliminated From The Amazing Race Australia

The hilarious friends open up about their nightmare leg of the race, and the tension between the Melbourne and Sydney teams.
‘Gut-Wrenching’: Jake And Holly Eliminated From The Amazing Race After Brutal Time Penalty

‘Gut-Wrenching’: Jake And Holly Eliminated From The Amazing Race After Brutal Time Penalty

The model couple clawed their way to the front of the pack and were forced to watch as 17 other teams checked in with just a minute between them and safety in the race.
‘We Absolutely 100 Percent Made The Right Decision’: Vegans Bren And Anja Eliminated From The Amazing Race

‘We Absolutely 100 Percent Made The Right Decision’: Vegans Bren And Anja Eliminated From The Amazing Race

Refusing to take part in a challenge where teams had to clean animal hides, the Vegan Warriors instead took a race-ending time penalty.
‘A Bit Of Luck, A Bit Of Skill’: Paul And Rachel The First Team Eliminated From The Amazing Race 2022

‘A Bit Of Luck, A Bit Of Skill’: Paul And Rachel The First Team Eliminated From The Amazing Race 2022

As the first ten teams took off on Monday night, sadly we had to farewell the dad and daughter team, Paul and Rachel.
The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The 20 Teams

The Amazing Race Australia 2022: Meet The 20 Teams

This year, 20 new teams of two will be grabbing their passports and racing across the world for their shot at winning $250,000!